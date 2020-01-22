KNEB.tv News: January 22, 2020

- Several community leaders honored during Tuesday night’s Scottsbluff/ Gering Chamber of Commerce annual banquet
- Scottsbluff City Council approves contract for interim City Manager Rick Kuckkahn
- Rural Mitchell man charged with Burglary; Terroristic Threats
- Leadership Scottsbluff announces beneficiaries of March’s Hoops 4 Heroes fundraiser
Bill Boyer with your midweek forecast, plus the Panhandle Humane Society’s Featured Pet of the Week! Catch those stories and more- right now on KNEB.tv News: