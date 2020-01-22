KNEB.tv News: January 22, 2020

Today on KNEB.tv News:

Several community leaders honored during Tuesday night’s Scottsbluff/ Gering Chamber of Commerce annual banquet

Scottsbluff City Council approves contract for interim City Manager Rick Kuckkahn

Rural Mitchell man charged with Burglary; Terroristic Threats

Leadership Scottsbluff announces beneficiaries of March’s Hoops 4 Heroes fundraiser

Bill Boyer with your midweek forecast, plus the Panhandle Humane Society's Featured Pet of the Week!