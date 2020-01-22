class="post-template-default single single-post postid-435342 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"

KNEB.tv News: January 22, 2020

BY Ryan Murphy | January 22, 2020
Today on KNEB.tv News: 

  • Several community leaders honored during Tuesday night’s Scottsbluff/ Gering Chamber of Commerce annual banquet
  • Scottsbluff City Council approves contract for interim City Manager Rick Kuckkahn
  • Rural Mitchell man charged with Burglary; Terroristic Threats
  • Leadership Scottsbluff announces beneficiaries of March’s Hoops 4 Heroes fundraiser

Bill Boyer with your midweek forecast, plus the Panhandle Humane Society’s Featured Pet of the Week! Catch those stories and more- right now on KNEB.tv News:

 

