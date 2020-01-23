class="post-template-default single single-post postid-435608 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"

KNEB.tv News: January 23, 2020

BY Ryan Murphy | January 23, 2020
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
KNEB.tv News: January 23, 2020

Today on KNEB.tv News:

  • Former Gering teacher arrested and charged; accused of having sexting relationship with 16-year-old girl
  • Scotts Bluff County Commissioners debate possible excess of holidays causing county offices to be closed for the day
  • Chief Justice Mike Heavican delivers his 2020 State of the Judiciary to state lawmakers

Plus a Scottsbluff man honored for making the holidays a little more special during January’s First State Bank Community Champion; and Bill Boyer in with your Thursday evening forecast.

Catch those stories and more- right now on KNEB.tv News:

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments