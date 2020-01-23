KNEB.tv News: January 23, 2020

- Former Gering teacher arrested and charged; accused of having sexting relationship with 16-year-old girl
- Scotts Bluff County Commissioners debate possible excess of holidays causing county offices to be closed for the day
- Chief Justice Mike Heavican delivers his 2020 State of the Judiciary to state lawmakers
Plus a Scottsbluff man honored for making the holidays a little more special during January’s First State Bank Community Champion; and Bill Boyer in with your Thursday evening forecast.
