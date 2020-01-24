class="post-template-default single single-post postid-435969 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"

KNEB.tv News: January 24, 2020

BY Ryan Murphy | January 24, 2020
Today on KNEB.tv News: 

  • Bluffs man charged with felony Abuse of Vulnerable Adult, accused of using $250,000 of aunt’s money for personal use
  • More than $500,000 in LB840 funds allocated to two local businesses during this week’s Scottsbluff City Council meeting
  • Rep. Adrian Smith announces bid for 8th term as District 3 Congressman

Plus a Morrill kindergartner named the Platte Valley Companies Star Student of the Week; and Bill Boyer says snow is in our forecast. Catch those stories and more- right now on KNEB.tv News:

