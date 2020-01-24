KNEB.tv News: January 24, 2020

Today on KNEB.tv News:

Bluffs man charged with felony Abuse of Vulnerable Adult, accused of using $250,000 of aunt’s money for personal use

More than $500,000 in LB840 funds allocated to two local businesses during this week’s Scottsbluff City Council meeting

Rep. Adrian Smith announces bid for 8th term as District 3 Congressman

Plus a Morrill kindergartner named the Platte Valley Companies Star Student of the Week; and Bill Boyer says snow is in our forecast. Catch those stories and more- right now on KNEB.tv News: