Today on KNEB.tv News:

A head on crash in Box Butte County claims the life of a Hemingford man

Gering council moving forward on landfill project

Goshen County Clerk of the District Court’s trial date set;

Scotts Bluff County Board Chair Ken Meyer files for re-election

Bill with your weather, Chabella with your ag news- catch these stories and more- right now on KNEB.tv News: