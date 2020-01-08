KNEB.tv News: January 8, 2020

Today on KNEB.tv News:

Box Butte County Public Defender Jon Worthman arrested after allegedly buying an ounce of cocaine from a CI during a WING Drug Task Force operation

State lawmakers begin 2020 legislative session in Lincoln

Gering man arrested overnight, accused of firing gun following road rage incident

Trial date set for Bluffs man charged with Attempted 1st Degree Murder

Gering High School named state finalist once again for Samsung Solve for Tomorrow contest

Bill Boyer in with your midweek forecast, plus the Panhandle Humane Society’s Featured Pet of the Week. Catch those stories right now on KNEB.tv News: