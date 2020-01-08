KNEB.tv News: January 8, 2020

- Box Butte County Public Defender Jon Worthman arrested after allegedly buying an ounce of cocaine from a CI during a WING Drug Task Force operation
- State lawmakers begin 2020 legislative session in Lincoln
- Gering man arrested overnight, accused of firing gun following road rage incident
- Trial date set for Bluffs man charged with Attempted 1st Degree Murder
- Gering High School named state finalist once again for Samsung Solve for Tomorrow contest
Bill Boyer in with your midweek forecast, plus the Panhandle Humane Society’s Featured Pet of the Week. Catch those stories right now on KNEB.tv News: