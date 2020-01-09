KNEB.tv News: January 9, 2020

Today on KNEB.tv News:

Scotts Bluff County Commissioners approve new licenses for the Zuercher records management system for the Gering, Mitchell and Morrill Fire Departments

Scottsbluff man charged with sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl stemming from an alleged 2017 incident

Scottsbluff Public Schools Superintendent discusses search process to find successor for SHS Principal Mike Halley

In sports, Chris Cottrell catches up with GHS Wrestling Coach Jarred Berger and WNCC Lady Cougar Coach Chad Gibney; plus Bill Boyer in with your Thursday evening forecast.

