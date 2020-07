Today on KNEB.tv News:

Small local businesses eligible to apply for $12,000 Small Business Stabilization grants from Nebraska Department of Economic Development

Bluffs man charged with 2nd Degree Assault and Use of a Deadly Weapon to Commit a Felony

Riverside Discovery Center’s bear exhibit has water tower installed this week

Bill Boyer with your weather, Chabella Guzman with your ag news…those stories and a whole lot more- right now on KNEB.tv News: