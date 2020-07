Today on KNEB.tv News:

The Scottsbluff Police Department investigates Friday arson

Scottsbluff woman facing fresh charges after failing to show for June sentencing and leading cops on brief pursuit

Alliance Sunken Garden project moving forward- local contractor gets the $544,000 bid

Bill Boyer with your weather; plus the Panhandle Humane Society’s featured Pet(s) of the Week- catch those stories and a whole lot more- right now on KNEB.tv News: