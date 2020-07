Today on KNEB.tv News:

Former Scottsbluff man serving life sentence for 2016 murder denied motion for postconviction relief

Alliance woman caught with meth and heroin sentenced to prison

WNCC receives Nebraska Workforce Retraining Initiative Grant to help folks negatively impacted by COVID-19

Bill Boyer with your weather; Chris Cottrell with your sports- catch those stories and a whole lot more- right now on KNEB.tv News: