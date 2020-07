Today on KNEB.tv News:

Scottsbluff woman sentenced to 4 years in prison on two convictions of possession of a controlled substance

Gering man who led police on a brief motorcycle pursuit last month facing new charges after getting caught driving stolen vehicle

Legacy of the Plains Museum showcasing new Women’s Suffrage exhibit

Bill Boyer with your weather; Chabella Guzman with your ag news- those stories and a whole lot more- right now on KNEB.tv News: