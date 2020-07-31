KNEB.tv News: July 31, 2020

- Coronavirus cases and potential exposures leading to a couple of closures among local businesses and institutions this week
- A former Alliance man who had been facing a charge of Attempted First Degree Murder stemming from an incident on Christmas Eve has been sentenced to prison
- Bill that would expand the use of land banks has advanced its second round of debate in the Nebraska legislature
Bill Boyer with your weather; Alex and Rebel with your Friday Five…those stories and a whole lot more- right now on KNEB.tv News: