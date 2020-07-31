class="post-template-default single single-post postid-476512 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"

KNEB.tv News: July 31, 2020

BY Ryan Murphy | July 31, 2020
Today on KNEB.tv News:

  • Coronavirus cases and potential exposures leading to a couple of closures among local businesses and institutions this week
  • A former Alliance man who had been facing a charge of Attempted First Degree Murder stemming from an incident on Christmas Eve has been sentenced to prison
  • Bill that would expand the use of land banks has advanced its second round of debate in the Nebraska legislature

Bill Boyer with your weather; Alex and Rebel with your Friday Five…those stories and a whole lot more- right now on KNEB.tv News:

