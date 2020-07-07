class="post-template-default single single-post postid-471734 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"

KNEB.tv News: July 7, 2020

BY Ryan Murphy | July 7, 2020
Home News Regional News
KNEB.tv News: July 7, 2020

Today on KNEB.tv News:

  • A Morrill County man is facing a Motor Vehicle Homicide charge after reportedly striking his brother’s pickup causing a fatal crash
  • A home destroyed in Morrill after family dog accidentally turns on stove
  • 2020 Oregon Trail Days festivities announced
  • U.S. National Hot Air Balloon Championships postponed this year, events to coincide with Old West Balloon Fest
  • Scotts Bluff County Commissioners approve Curt Richter as Public Transit Director

Bill Boyer with your weather; Chabella Guzman with your ag news; those stories and more- right now on KNEB.tv News:

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: