KNEB.tv News: July 7, 2020

- A Morrill County man is facing a Motor Vehicle Homicide charge after reportedly striking his brother’s pickup causing a fatal crash
- A home destroyed in Morrill after family dog accidentally turns on stove
- 2020 Oregon Trail Days festivities announced
- U.S. National Hot Air Balloon Championships postponed this year, events to coincide with Old West Balloon Fest
- Scotts Bluff County Commissioners approve Curt Richter as Public Transit Director
Bill Boyer with your weather; Chabella Guzman with your ag news; those stories and more- right now on KNEB.tv News: