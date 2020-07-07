KNEB.tv News: July 7, 2020

Today on KNEB.tv News:

A Morrill County man is facing a Motor Vehicle Homicide charge after reportedly striking his brother’s pickup causing a fatal crash

A home destroyed in Morrill after family dog accidentally turns on stove

2020 Oregon Trail Days festivities announced

U.S. National Hot Air Balloon Championships postponed this year, events to coincide with Old West Balloon Fest

Scotts Bluff County Commissioners approve Curt Richter as Public Transit Director

Bill Boyer with your weather; Chabella Guzman with your ag news