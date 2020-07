Today on KNEB.tv News:

Firefighters from across the region work together to contain a 300 acre wildfire in Sioux County

A Scottsbluff man dies after crashing his car during a Monday evening medical episode

Kimball man sentenced to 30 to 40 years in prison for 2019 infant death

Panhandle records 4th COVID-19 related death

Bill Boyer with your weather, the Panhandle Humane Society’s Featured Pet of the Week, and a whole lot more- right now on KNEB.tv News: