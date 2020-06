Today on KNEB.tv News:

Goshen County’s former Clerk of the District Court has pleaded guilty to charges after embezzling more than $200,000 while she was in office

Gering City Council approves LB840 loan for a Scottsbluff restaurant

Midwest Theater’s new SkyView Theater ready for Friday grand opening

Bill Boyer with your weather, Ryan Murphy filling in at the sports desk- those stories and more- right now on KNEB.tv News