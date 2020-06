Today on KNEB.tv News:

Nebraska’s Chief Medical Officer says he’s pleased with the availability of hospital beds and ventilators for COVID-19 patients

Bluffs man back in custody after being accused of taking three vehicles from dealership he worked at

Bayard eyeing 1/2 cent sales tax ballot measure for infrastructure

Bill Boyer with your weather, Alex and Rebel with your Friday Five- those stories and more- right now on KNEB.tv News