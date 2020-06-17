KNEB.tv News: June 17, 2020

- As schools work toward a return to in-person learning, the Nebraska Department of Education is continuing to provide guidance for schools as they work on protocols to safely hold classes in the fall
- Bluffs man caught with large amount of methamphetamine facing extradition back to Nebraska before facing minimum five years in prison
- Calibraska Arts Initiative moving to online classes for 2020
Bill Boyer with your weather, plus the Panhandle Humane Society’s featured Pet of the Week. Those stories and more- right now on KNEB.tv News