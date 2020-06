Today on KNEB.tv News:

Man charged in the death of a 7-month-old Kimball girl takes plea deal- faces up to 40 years at July sentencing

Nebraska Attorney General’s Office files official misconduct charge against Dawes County Sheriff

Five new Panhandle COVID-19 cases confirmed

Scotts Bluff County Admin building back open for the public

Bill Boyer with your weather, Chabella Guzman with your ag news- those stories and more- right now on KNEB.tv News