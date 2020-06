Today on KNEB.tv News:

Friday night accident claims the life of a 38-year-old Scottsbluff man

Nebraska State Patrol honors Trooper Jerry L. Smith one year after he was killed in the line of duty

Scottsbluff and Gering high schools celebrate the class of 2020 with long overdue graduation ceremonies

Bill Boyer with your weather; Chris Cottrell with your sports- those stories and a whole lot more- right now on KNEB.tv News.