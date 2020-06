Today on KNEB.tv News:

Alliance man in custody following Friday evening stabbing

Bluffs man charged with 1st Degree Sexual Assault of a Minor

Unified Command confirming Panhandle’s third COVID-19 related death

2020 Scotts Bluff County Fair will proceed with slightly altered format

Bill Boyer with your weather; Chabella Guzman with your ag news- those stories and more – right now on KNEB.tv News: