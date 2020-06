Today on KNEB.tv News:

South Dakota woman sentenced to prison following her 2017 Dawes County drunk driving crash that killed a 6-year-old girl

Gering City Council gets update on new City Administrator search

Partial fire ban in effect for Goshen County

United Way’s Stuff the Bus fundraiser going virtual for 2020

Bill Boyer with your weather; plus the Panhandle Humane Society’s featured Pet of the Week – those stories and more – right now on KNEB.tv News: