Today on KNEB.tv News:

Thousands of property valuation postcards sent out this week to Nebraska property owners

Former Torrington Police Officer charged with sexually assaulting 15-year-old girl

Ft. Laramie man sentenced to life in prison for 2018 murder

New Panhandle COVID-19 cases confirmed

City of Scottsbluff to resume recycling operations after long hiatus

Those stories- plus Bill Boyer’s weekend weather forecast- right now on KNEB.tv News: