KNEB.tv News: March 10, 2020

BY Ryan Murphy | March 10, 2020
Today on KNEB.tv News:

  • The City of Scottsbluff and the Scottsbluff School District are asking for input on traffic conditions around the High School and Bluffs Middle School
  • Gov. Pete Ricketts is warning that Nebraska could be dealing with the coronavirus outbreak for the next nine to 12 months
  • The Scottsbluff Police Department is looking forward to their 6th Coffee With a Cop this Thursday at Cappuccino and Company

Bill Boyer with your weather, Chabella Guzman with your ag news- catch those stories and a whole lot more- right now on KNEB.tv News:

