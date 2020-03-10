KNEB.tv News: March 10, 2020

Today on KNEB.tv News:

The City of Scottsbluff and the Scottsbluff School District are asking for input on traffic conditions around the High School and Bluffs Middle School

Gov. Pete Ricketts is warning that Nebraska could be dealing with the coronavirus outbreak for the next nine to 12 months

The Scottsbluff Police Department is looking forward to their 6th Coffee With a Cop this Thursday at Cappuccino and Company

Bill Boyer with your weather, Chabella Guzman with your ag news- catch those stories and a whole lot more- right now on KNEB.tv News: