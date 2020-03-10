KNEB.tv News: March 10, 2020

- The City of Scottsbluff and the Scottsbluff School District are asking for input on traffic conditions around the High School and Bluffs Middle School
- Gov. Pete Ricketts is warning that Nebraska could be dealing with the coronavirus outbreak for the next nine to 12 months
- The Scottsbluff Police Department is looking forward to their 6th Coffee With a Cop this Thursday at Cappuccino and Company
Bill Boyer with your weather, Chabella Guzman with your ag news- catch those stories and a whole lot more- right now on KNEB.tv News: