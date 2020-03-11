class="post-template-default single single-post postid-446681 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"

KNEB.tv News: March 11, 2020

BY Ryan Murphy | March 11, 2020
KNEB.tv News: March 11, 2020

Today on KNEB.tv News:

  • A hung jury in the trial against 24-year-old Alexander Romero- charged with Intentional Child Abuse Resulting in Death- results in a mistrial Tuesday afternoon in Kimball County District Court
  • Scottsbluff Superintendent Rick Myles talks about the District’s preparations for COVID-19
  • A big addition coming to the 2020 Old West Balloon Fest this summer

Chris Cottrell catching up with the Scottsbluff Bearcats Boy’s Basketball team as they embark on their quest for a Class B Championship, and Bill Boyer in with a snowy, rainy, windy forecast.

Catch those stories and a whole lot more-right now on KNEB.tv News:

