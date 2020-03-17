KNEB.tv News: March 17, 2020

Today on KNEB.tv News:

Governor Pete Ricketts says the state of Nebraska is working on expanding the testing capabilities for COVID-19 across Nebraska

Scotts Bluff County Commissioners received an update on the coronavirus situation and its impact from health and emergency management officials

Minatare man already on probation charged with drug and weapons charges

Chabella Guzman with your ag news, and Bill Boyer on the latest on that blizzard working its way into the region. Catch those stories and more- right now on KNEB.tv News: