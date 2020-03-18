KNEB.tv News: March 18, 2020

Today on KNEB.tv News:

Gov. Pete Ricketts reiterates it is now more important than ever for people to limit gatherings to no more than 10 people, and that includes at day cares, bars, and restaurants

Staff at Main Street Market putting all hands on deck to keep store shelves stocked to the best of their ability

25-year-old man charged in 2019 Gering Sexual Assault

Bill Boyer with the latest on a blizzard working its way into the region- plus the Panhandle Humane Society’s Featured Pet of the Week. Those stories and more- right now on KNEB.tv News: