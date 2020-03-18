KNEB.tv News: March 18, 2020

- Gov. Pete Ricketts reiterates it is now more important than ever for people to limit gatherings to no more than 10 people, and that includes at day cares, bars, and restaurants
- Staff at Main Street Market putting all hands on deck to keep store shelves stocked to the best of their ability
- 25-year-old man charged in 2019 Gering Sexual Assault
Bill Boyer with the latest on a blizzard working its way into the region- plus the Panhandle Humane Society’s Featured Pet of the Week. Those stories and more- right now on KNEB.tv News: