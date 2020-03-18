class="post-template-default single single-post postid-448661 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"

KNEB.tv News: March 18, 2020

BY Ryan Murphy | March 18, 2020
Home News Regional News
KNEB.tv News: March 18, 2020

Today on KNEB.tv News:

  • Gov. Pete Ricketts reiterates it is now more important than ever for people to limit gatherings to no more than 10 people, and that includes at day cares, bars, and restaurants
  • Staff at Main Street Market putting all hands on deck to keep store shelves stocked to the best of their ability
  • 25-year-old man charged in 2019 Gering Sexual Assault

Bill Boyer with the latest on a blizzard working its way into the region- plus the Panhandle Humane Society’s Featured Pet of the Week. Those stories and more- right now on KNEB.tv News:

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments