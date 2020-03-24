class="post-template-default single single-post postid-450179 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"

KNEB.tv News: March 24, 2020

BY Ryan Murphy | March 24, 2020
Today on KNEB.tv News:

  • Governor Pete Ricketts provides Nebraskans with the latest information regarding the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic
  • Nebraska lawmakers have advanced an $83.6 million emergency funding package to help fight the new coronavirus
  • Gering City Council eyes half-cent sales tax to fund infrastructure projects
  • Nebraska Supreme Court upholds conviction for man sentenced to 20 years for 2018 Scottsbluff meth arrest

Bill Boyer with your weather; Chabella Guzman with your ag news… catch those stories and a whole lot more- right now on KNEB.tv News:

