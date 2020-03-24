KNEB.tv News: March 24, 2020

Today on KNEB.tv News:

Governor Pete Ricketts provides Nebraskans with the latest information regarding the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic

Nebraska lawmakers have advanced an $83.6 million emergency funding package to help fight the new coronavirus

Gering City Council eyes half-cent sales tax to fund infrastructure projects

Nebraska Supreme Court upholds conviction for man sentenced to 20 years for 2018 Scottsbluff meth arrest

Bill Boyer with your weather; Chabella Guzman with your ag news… catch those stories and a whole lot more- right now on KNEB.tv News: