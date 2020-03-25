KNEB.tv News: March 25, 2020

- CAPWN Health Center receives federal aid to help combat the COVID-19 outbreak
- Panhandle Humane Society has implemented changes to its daily operations starting this week
- Gering woman arrested following lengthy WING Drug Task Force investigation
- Lincoln Heights Elementary staff bringing a morning tradition to students despite the change in the school environment
Bill Boyer with your weather- plus the Panhandle Humane Society’s featured Pet of the Week… catch those stories and more- right now on KNEB.tv News.