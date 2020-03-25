class="post-template-default single single-post postid-450596 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"

KNEB.tv News: March 25, 2020

BY Ryan Murphy | March 25, 2020
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
KNEB.tv News: March 25, 2020

Today on KNEB.tv News:

  • CAPWN Health Center receives federal aid to help combat the COVID-19 outbreak
  • Panhandle Humane Society has implemented changes to its daily operations starting this week
  • Gering woman arrested following lengthy WING Drug Task Force investigation
  • Lincoln Heights Elementary staff bringing a morning tradition to students despite the change in the school environment

Bill Boyer with your weather- plus the Panhandle Humane Society’s featured Pet of the Week… catch those stories and more- right now on KNEB.tv News.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments