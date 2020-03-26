class="post-template-default single single-post postid-450910 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"

KNEB.tv News: March 26, 2020

BY Ryan Murphy | March 26, 2020
Today on KNEB.tv News-

  • Nebraska lawmakers approve $83.6 million emergency relief package to help public health officials respond to the COVID-19 outbreak
  • Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon issues plea to residents to stay home to slow the spread of the Coronavirus
  • Sidney man found guilty in connection to 2019 sexually assault of a 13-year-old girl
  • Midwest Theater and Legacy of the Plains offering free movie to the public tonight to bring a sense of normalcy back to our world.

Catch those stories and a whole lot more- right now on KNEB.tv News.

