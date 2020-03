Today on KNEB.tv News:

Autopsy on bodies found in Bluffs storage unit show no sign of trauma; authorities awaiting toxicology results for more information

Ribbon cutting for new Scottsbluff solar project held by Lander Soccer Complex

Community members say farewell to outgoing City Manager Nathan Johnson

Bill Boyer with your weather, Chabella Guzman with your ag news- catch those stories and more- right now on KNEB.tv News: