Today on KNEB.tv News:

Regional West Medical Center’s Chief Medical Officer stresses that RWMC is prepared for COVID-19

Scotts Bluff County becomes the latest addition to the Second Amendment Sanctuary movement in the Panhandle

Nebraska Game and Parks Commission to vote on banning alcohol at Lake McConaughy

Bill Boyer with a gorgeous Saturday weather forecast, and we honor the latest Platte Valley Companies Star Student of the Week. Catch those stories and more- right now on KNEB.tv News: