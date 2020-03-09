class="post-template-default single single-post postid-445986 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"

KNEB.tv News: March 9, 2020

BY Ryan Murphy | March 9, 2020
Today on KNEB.tv News: 

  • Two additional presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services
  • A bill intended to expand workforce housing in urban communities has stalled in the Nebraska Legislature following opposition from Senator Steve Erdman and others
  • Sioux County bull rider dies following Saturday accident at Goshen County Fairgrounds

Chris Cottrell with your sports; Bill Boyer with your weather- catch those stories and more- right now on KNEB.tv News:

