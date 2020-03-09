KNEB.tv News: March 9, 2020

- Two additional presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services
- A bill intended to expand workforce housing in urban communities has stalled in the Nebraska Legislature following opposition from Senator Steve Erdman and others
- Sioux County bull rider dies following Saturday accident at Goshen County Fairgrounds
Chris Cottrell with your sports; Bill Boyer with your weather- catch those stories and more- right now on KNEB.tv News: