Taco Town in Scottsbluff voluntarily closes its doors for the next week after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Alliance Mayor expresses disappointment that half-cent sales tax measure to fund future road projects didn’t get approval from voters

Western Nebraska Regional Airport accepts bid for new building for firefighting apparatus

