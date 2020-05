Today on KNEB.tv News:

Two days of TestNebraska.com testing conclude in Scottsbluff at Panhandle Public Health District

Gov. Pete Ricketts announces the loosening of restrictions of Directed Health Measures

New owners at the bait shop out by Lake Minatare gearing up for the busy season

Gering High School student selected for initial Youth Registered Apprenticeship program at CS Precision Manufacturing

Those stories- plus Bill Boyer’s holiday weekend weather forecast– right now on KNEB.tv News-