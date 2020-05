Today on KNEB.tv News:

Locals forced to celebrate Memorial Day weekend a little bit differently in 2020

WWI veteran honored for his service for the first time in 99 years

New Panhandle COVID-19 cases confirmed in the region over the weekend

CAPWN drive-thru food pantry helping those in need

Bill Boyer with your weather; Chabella Guzman with your ag news- those stories and more…right now on KNEB.tv News: