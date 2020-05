Today on KNEB.tv News:

Governor Pete Ricketts announcing some of the details on how the $1.25 billion dollars allocated to Nebraska under the federal CARES Act will be spent

The Gering City Council approving a series of steps needed for Crossroads Cooperative to begin work on their expansion project in the city’s Pioneer Trails Industrial Park

Unified Command confirms new COVID-19 cases in Scotts Bluff County

Catch those stories and a whole lot more- right now on KNEB.tv News: