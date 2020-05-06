KNEB.tv News: May 6, 2020

Today on KNEB.tv News:

Unified Command confirms three new Panhandle cases for COVID-19

Old West Balloon Fest organizers looking at making 2020 festivities free to the public

DOT approves reduction in flights for SkyWest out of Scottsbluff airport during pandemic

Torrington names new Chief of Police

Salons across the region begin to reopen under certain restrictions

Plus the Panhandle Humane Society’s featured Pet of the Week and Bill Boyer’s midweek forecast. Catch those stories and more- right now on KNEB.tv News: