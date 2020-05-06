class="post-template-default single single-post postid-459702 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"

KNEB.tv News: May 6, 2020

BY Ryan Murphy | May 6, 2020
Today on KNEB.tv News:

  • Unified Command confirms three new Panhandle cases for COVID-19

  • Old West Balloon Fest organizers looking at making 2020 festivities free to the public

  • DOT approves reduction in flights for SkyWest out of Scottsbluff airport during pandemic
  • Torrington names new Chief of Police
  • Salons across the region begin to reopen under certain restrictions

Plus the Panhandle Humane Society’s featured Pet of the Week and Bill Boyer’s midweek forecast. Catch those stories and more- right now on KNEB.tv News:

