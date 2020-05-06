KNEB.tv News: May 6, 2020

-
Unified Command confirms three new Panhandle cases for COVID-19
-
Old West Balloon Fest organizers looking at making 2020 festivities free to the public
- DOT approves reduction in flights for SkyWest out of Scottsbluff airport during pandemic
- Torrington names new Chief of Police
- Salons across the region begin to reopen under certain restrictions
Plus the Panhandle Humane Society’s featured Pet of the Week and Bill Boyer’s midweek forecast. Catch those stories and more- right now on KNEB.tv News: