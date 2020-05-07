class="post-template-default single single-post postid-460150 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"

KNEB.tv News: May 7, 2020

BY Ryan Murphy | May 7, 2020
Today on KNEB.tv News:

  • Longtime local dentist Scott Van Noy retiring; transitioning practice to Platte Valley Dental Group
  • Status for all-school prom next month up in the air as local health officials express concerns about spreading Coronavirus
  • Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing will be offered to the general public at several locations across the Panhandle starting Saturday
  • Scottsbluff City Council approves a $1.2 million bid for renovations and improvements on the 23-Club Baseball facility

Chris Cottrell with your sports, Bill Boyer with your weather- catch those stories and a whole lot more, right now on KNEB.tv News:

