Today on KNEB.tv News:

The ground is broken for the Minatare/ Melbeta Fire Department’s new fire station;

University of Nebraska President Ted Carter announces two year tuition freeze starting in fall of 2021

Scottsbluff’s Westmoor Pool not opening for 2020 season

Latest numbers locally and statewide regarding COVID-19 pandemic

Bill Boyer with your weekend weather forecast and Alex and Rebel in with your Friday Five- those stories and more- right now on KNEB.tv News: