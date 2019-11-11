KNEB.tv News: November 11, 2019

- Lots of Veterans Day celebrations here in the Valley- including annual parade in Scottsbluff and the Chicano/ Mexican American Military Service Memorial Dedication at the Guadalupe Center
- Authorities investigating fatal accident east of Lyman
- Gering man charged with felony Theft by Unlawful Taking
In sports, Chris Cottrell in with all the highlights from Scottsbluff’s dominating win against Norris, and Bill Boyer in with a warmer forecast to get us through the work week.
Catch those stories and more- right now on KNEB.tv News: