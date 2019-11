Today on KNEB.tv News:

The Gering City Council Tuesday night gave unanimous approval on two development-related proposals

Finalists for WNCC President position field questions from the community during Wednesday forum at the Harms Center

Both the Scottsbluff and Mitchell Police Departments make sizable meth busts, resulting in two arrests

Bill Boyer with your midweek forecast, plus the Panhandle Humane Society's featured Pet of the Week