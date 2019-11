Today on KNEB.tv News:

The WCCA Board of Governors begin deliberations on who their choice is for the next President of Western Nebraska Community College

Local hemp operation seeks LB840 funding from the City of Scottsbluff

North Platte Natural Resources District’s third annual food drive a massive success

Chris Cottrell previews the big Bearcat Football game in sports, and Bill Boyer in with a favorable weather forecast. Catch these stories and a whole lot more- right now on KNEB.tv News: