Today on KNEB.tv News:

The Scottsbluff City Council may consider mask mandates following Monday night presentation from RWMC officials

500+ new COVID cases in Panhandle reported Monday afternoon

Five semi-finalists to interview for Scottsbluff City Manager position

CS Precision looks to expand its current Gering operations

Bill Boyer with your weather; Chabella Guzman with your ag news- those stories and a whole lot more- right now on KNEB.tv News: