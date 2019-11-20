KNEB.tv News: November 20, 2019

- A midday police standoff ends peacefully in Scottsbluff, but the heightened police presence did cause Lincoln Heights Elementary to go into lockdown mode
- At least two injured following Highway 26 accident just west of Scottsbluff city limits
- Bluffs brothers sentenced to prison for meth distribution convictions
- Riverside Discovery Center’s Anthony Mason named First State Bank Community Champion for November
Bill Boyer with the latest on the winter weather moving into the area; and we meet the Panhandle Humane Society’s featured Pet of the Week. Catch those stories and a whole lot more- right now on KNEB.tv News: