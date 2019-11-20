class="post-template-default single single-post postid-422207 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"

KNEB.tv News: November 20, 2019

BY Ryan Murphy | November 20, 2019
Today on KNEB.tv News:

  • A midday police standoff ends peacefully in Scottsbluff, but the heightened police presence did cause Lincoln Heights Elementary to go into lockdown mode
  • At least two injured following Highway 26 accident just west of Scottsbluff city limits
  • Bluffs brothers sentenced to prison for meth distribution convictions
  • Riverside Discovery Center’s Anthony Mason named First State Bank Community Champion for November

Bill Boyer with the latest on the winter weather moving into the area; and we meet the Panhandle Humane Society’s featured Pet of the Week. Catch those stories and a whole lot more- right now on KNEB.tv News:

