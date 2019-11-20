KNEB.tv News: November 20, 2019

Today on KNEB.tv News:

A midday police standoff ends peacefully in Scottsbluff, but the heightened police presence did cause Lincoln Heights Elementary to go into lockdown mode

At least two injured following Highway 26 accident just west of Scottsbluff city limits

Bluffs brothers sentenced to prison for meth distribution convictions

Riverside Discovery Center’s Anthony Mason named First State Bank Community Champion for November

Bill Boyer with the latest on the winter weather moving into the area; and we meet the Panhandle Humane Society’s featured Pet of the Week. Catch those stories and a whole lot more- right now on KNEB.tv News: