KNEB.tv News: November 21, 2019

BY Ryan Murphy | November 21, 2019
Today on KNEB.tv News:

  • Authorities release more information regarding serious two-vehicle accident just west of Scottsbluff
  • A vehicle becomes engulfed in flames after striking a deer near Henry
  • Alliance Council approves LB840 funding for business that moved into old Shopko building
  • Airport board appoints new member to fill vacancy.

In sports- Chris Cottrell catches up with members from the Bearcat football team ahead of their last game of the season; and Bill Boyer in with your Thursday evening forecast. Catch those stories and a whole lot more- right now on KNEB.tv News.

