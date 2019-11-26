class="post-template-default single single-post postid-423378 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"

KNEB.tv News: November 26, 2019

BY Ryan Murphy | November 26, 2019
KNEB.tv News: November 26, 2019

Today on KNEB.tv News:

  • Most of the region blanketed with snow overnight; causing school closures and travel restrictions on highways
  • NDOT partners with local law enforcement agencies for Click It Or Ticket Campaign to reduce the number of fatal crashes
  • Gering City Council begins new search for Ward IV council member after accepting Phil Holliday’s resignation

In ag news, Chabella Guzman catches up with Greg Ibach; and Bill Boyer in with your comprehensive weather forecast. Catch those stories and more- right now on KNEB.tv News:

