Scottsbluff man charged with 2nd Degree Murder in connection to Wednesday stabbing death at apartment

Gering man charged with sexually assaulting woman while she was incapacitated

2020 Thanksgiving in the Valley another success despite obstacles brought forth by pandemic

Chris Cottrell with your sports; Bill Boyer with your weather- catch those stories and a whole lot more- right now on KNEB.tv News: