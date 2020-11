Today on KNEB.tv News:

Pandemic once again causing delays in the court system, as trials and even sentencing dates being pushed back

Highly contested Scottsbluff School Board race in the books, newcomer Beth Merrigan shares her thoughts on new role

Scottsbluff Senior Center to close for good by December 1

Bill Boyer with your weather, Chris Cottrell with your sports- catch those stories and a whole lot more- right now on KNEB.tv News: