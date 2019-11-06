class="post-template-default single single-post postid-419164 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"

KNEB.tv News: November 6, 2019

BY Ryan Murphy | November 6, 2019
Today on KNEB.tv News: 

  • A new hotel in Gering is one step closer to becoming a reality
  • Scotts Bluff County Keno operator charged with felony assault charge following August incident where he hit boy with truck
  • Bluffs man gets mandatory minimum 10 years in prison following latest meth conviction
  • NEXT Young Professionals donate $5,000 to benefit the Western Nebraska Pioneers

Bill Boyer in with your mid-week forecast, and we meet the Panhandle Humane Society’s Featured Pet of the Week. Catch those stories and more- right now on KNEB.tv News:

