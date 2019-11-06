KNEB.tv News: November 6, 2019

- A new hotel in Gering is one step closer to becoming a reality
- Scotts Bluff County Keno operator charged with felony assault charge following August incident where he hit boy with truck
- Bluffs man gets mandatory minimum 10 years in prison following latest meth conviction
- NEXT Young Professionals donate $5,000 to benefit the Western Nebraska Pioneers
Bill Boyer in with your mid-week forecast, and we meet the Panhandle Humane Society’s Featured Pet of the Week. Catch those stories and more- right now on KNEB.tv News: