KNEB.tv News: November 6, 2019

Today on KNEB.tv News:

A new hotel in Gering is one step closer to becoming a reality

Scotts Bluff County Keno operator charged with felony assault charge following August incident where he hit boy with truck

Bluffs man gets mandatory minimum 10 years in prison following latest meth conviction

NEXT Young Professionals donate $5,000 to benefit the Western Nebraska Pioneers

Bill Boyer in with your mid-week forecast, and we meet the Panhandle Humane Society’s Featured Pet of the Week. Catch those stories and more- right now on KNEB.tv News: