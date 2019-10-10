KNEB.tv News: October 10, 2019

- The Panhandle receives its first major snowfall of its year, as cold temperatures begin to settle in across the region
- Nearly $200,000 raised from Saturday’s Farmer Strong Benefit Concert at Five Rocks Amphitheater this past weekend
- Scottsbluff High School hosts Apply2College event, where more than 100 Bearcat seniors get their applications in to area colleges and universities
