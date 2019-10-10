class="post-template-default single single-post postid-413348 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"

KNEB.tv News: October 10, 2019

BY Ryan Murphy | October 10, 2019
Today on KNEB.tv News:

  • The Panhandle receives its first major snowfall of its year, as cold temperatures begin to settle in across the region
  • Nearly $200,000 raised from Saturday’s Farmer Strong Benefit Concert at Five Rocks Amphitheater this past weekend
  • Scottsbluff High School hosts Apply2College event, where more than 100 Bearcat seniors get their applications in to area colleges and universities

Bill Boyer with your weather, Chris Cottrell with your sports- catch those stories and a whole lot more- right now on KNEB.tv News:

