KNEB.tv News: October 15, 2019

Today on KNEB.tv News:

Work on Scottsbluff’s new truck stop on the east edge of town remains on schedule, with beams now taking shape for the building

The City of Gering will pursue a claim against ALLO, seeking to recover more than $95,000 overdue in franchise fees

Little Caesars opens its doors in Scottsbluff Tuesday morning

Scottsbluff Public Schools receives $2.3 million federal School Climate Transformation Grant

Bill Boyer with your weather; Chabella Guzman with your ag news- catch those stories and more- right now on KNEB.tv News