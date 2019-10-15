class="post-template-default single single-post postid-414209 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"

KNEB.tv News: October 15, 2019

BY Ryan Murphy | October 15, 2019
Today on KNEB.tv News:

  • Work on Scottsbluff’s new truck stop on the east edge of town remains on schedule, with beams now taking shape for the building
  • The City of Gering will pursue a claim against ALLO,  seeking to recover more than $95,000 overdue in franchise fees
  • Little Caesars opens its doors in Scottsbluff Tuesday morning
  • Scottsbluff Public Schools receives $2.3 million federal School Climate Transformation Grant

Bill Boyer with your weather; Chabella Guzman with your ag news- catch those stories and more- right now on KNEB.tv News

